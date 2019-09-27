Head injury keeps Aribo out for Rangers

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo will miss the visit of Aberdeen after needing 20 stitches in a head wound following the midweek win at Livingston.

Winger Brandon Barker remains a doubt for the Ladbrokes Premiership game with a toe injury.

Fellow wide men Ryan Kent (hamstring) and Jordan Jones (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Injury-hit Aberdeen have suffered two more blows ahead of the Ibrox clash.

James Wilson is missing with a knee injury while fellow forward Connor McLennan is a major doubt with a dead leg.

Defenders Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor (both hamstring) remain out along with midfielders Stephen Gleeson, Scott Wright (both knee), Funso Ojo (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (ankle).

Provisional Rangers squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Flanagan, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Docherty, King, Arfield, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Foderingham.

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, Devlin, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Ferguson, Cosgrove, Main, Anderson, Campbell, McLennan, E Ross, Cerny.