Heartbroken Sturridge ready to kick on for club and country

Daniel Sturridge urged Liverpool to develop a winning mentality after they suffered Europa League heartbreak against Sevilla.

England striker Sturridge scored a magnificent opener to give Liverpool a half-time lead, but Sevilla stormed to a third consecutive crown with three unanswered goals in a stunning second-half display.

The reverse followed February's League Cup final loss, where Liverpool missed out against Sturridge's former club Manchester City, and the 26-year-old found the latest defeat at Basle's St Jakob-Park tough to stomach.

"They played well in the second half and it was nice to score, but at the same time you want to come away with a winner's medal," he told Sky Sports.

"We worked hard out there, but to lose the game is heartbreaking. But that's football. When you lose in two finals it's hard to take and you just have to take it on the chin."

Sturridge endured an injury plagued season at club level, but insists he is "good to go" for England's Euro 2016 campaign having been selected in Roy Hodgson's provisional squad this week.

"The Euros are coming up and then it's pre-season," he added.

"For England I will do my best and then next season we will go into that with a mentality to be the winner."