Hearts 2 Celtic 2: Sow stunner secures a point

Osman Sow netted a stoppage-time stunner for Hearts as they snatched a 2-2 draw from Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic at Tynecastle.

Celtic twice took the lead through Nir Bitton and another blockbusting effort from Tom Rogic, but Sam Nicholson and Sow pegged them back.

The draw keeps Ronny Deila's men just a point clear of second-placed Aberdeen as they struggle to replicate their Premiership dominance of recent years.

Celtic made a fine start to the game and there were early chances for Nadir Ciftci and Rogic, but Hearts goalkeeper Neil Alexander was equal to the task on both occasions, while Craig Gordon was on hand to deny Prince Buaben at the other end.

Centre-back Igor Rossi charging out of defence cost Hearts three minutes before the break as Callum McGregor exploited the space left by the Brazilian to feed Bitton, who coolly slotted beyond Alexander one-on-one.

But Hearts hit back before the break, Nicholson forcing the ball home as Mikael Lustig looked to clear Buaben's teasing right-wing cross.

A game of fine goals hit new heights in the 70th minute, Rogic guiding a powerful effort past Alexander and in off the crossbar.

But Sow saved the best for last in the 90th minute, his fierce, swerving free-kick leaving Gordon helpless and sealing a share of the spoils.