Hearts could have striker Liam Boyce back for Dundee United clash
By PA Staff
Hearts striker Liam Boyce has a good chance of returning for Saturday’s cinch Premiership visit of Dundee United after missing the last two matches with a calf injury.
Andy Halliday is suspended following his red card in last weekend’s defeat at Aberdeen.
Everyone else is expected to be available to manager Robbie Neilson.
Dundee United could have an unchanged squad for the trip to Tynecastle.
Head coach Tam Courts has seen several fitness problems ease as the week has progressed.
Right-back Liam Smith is targeting a return from a knee injury immediately after the international break while striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.
