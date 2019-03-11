Hearts defender Ben Garuccio targeting another cup final appearance

Hearts full-back Ben Garuccio admits his eyes are on silverware ahead of the William Hill Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle as the Australian looks to banish painful cup final memories.

Garuccio featured in the losing Adelaide United team in Australia’s premier knockout tournament, the FFA Cup, in 2017, going down 2-1 after extra-time against Sydney FC.

The left-sided defender has the chance to taste success in the Scottish version as Hearts host second-tier Thistle on Tuesday in a quarter-final replay with another Ladbrokes Championship team, Inverness, awaiting the winners.

On the prospect of reaching Hampden, the 23-year-old said: “It would be amazing in my first season at the club to go on and achieve something like that.

“Obviously the full focus is on Tuesday night, we hope to get the right result, and that would give us the opportunity to play in a big game.

“I made the final of the FFA Cup in Australia last year, that was against Sydney FC.

“Any game with silverware involved is a huge game so I am hoping to continue playing for these games in the future.

“It’s all well and good to make the final but you don’t want to make the final and lose.

“We are not in it to hopefully get through to the next stage. Your eyes are on silverware. Every player will tell you that his eyes are on silverware.”

Garuccio knows Hearts will need to be more clinical though after letting a 1-0 lead slip in Maryhill last week following a dominant first-half display.

“It’s important for us to really shut out the game when we can, that’s something we need to look at defensively and from an attacking point of view as well,” Garuccio said.

“Hopefully we can put the game to bed when we have chances.”