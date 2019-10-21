Hearts investigate after alleged racist abuse of Rangers player

Hearts have launched an investigation after reports of racial abuse targeted at Rangers player Alfredo Morelos.

The incident is alleged to have occurred following the Colombian striker’s goal at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Hearts said any instance of racism from fans will result in an indefinite ban from the ground.

Police Scotland said they are aware of the allegations and are “liaising” with both clubs.

A statement from Hearts said: “The club is aware of the incident in question and is currently investigating it.

‪”It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “While no complaint has been made at this stage, Police Scotland is liaising with both Hearts and Rangers football clubs in relation to the matter. ”

The game finished 1-1 at Tynecastle on Sunday, after goals from Morelos and Ryotaro Meshino.