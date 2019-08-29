Hearts midfielder Lee joins Gillingham on loan

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee has moved on loan to Gillingham until January.

The 28-year-old former Luton midfielder made 41 appearances for Hearts last season and scored six goals but was told he was free to find a new club in the summer.

Lee, who had a loan spell at Gillingham seven years ago, told the Sky Bet League One club’s website: “It’s nice to be closer to home and I’m looking forward to enjoying my football.

“I’m excited to be a part of what the club is trying to achieve – the gaffer (Steve Evans) was very encouraging when I spoke to him.”