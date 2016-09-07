Heatwave could wilt LaLiga weekend line-up

Soaring temperatures in Spain could impact this weekend's LaLiga schedule, with matches featuring Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among those at risk of being called off.

A late summer heatwave has seen temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius over recent days and Spanish Football League (LFP) president Javier Tebas says some games could be postponed if the hot weather persists.

"If the temperature [at the weekend] reaches 40 degrees we could postpone some LaLiga games," he told Cadena Cope.

"You cannot play a game of football with temperatures of 36, 37 or 38 degrees.

"We have discussed the heat issue, not just because of this weekend but because of the previous rounds."

Celta Vigo entertain Atletico on Saturday, while Real Madrid host Osasuna and both game's mid-afternoon kick-off times could place them at risk.

"Real Madrid played their last game against Celta [on August 27] with a temperature of 32 degrees," said Tebas, who expects little respite for Real Sociedad and Espanyol when they kick off the third round of fixtures on Friday night in San Sebastian.

"The problem has been that, in the evenings, the temperature hasn't dropped much.

"We have spoken to the referees' committee to make sure the players can drink water to cope with the conditions."