Hecking confident De Bruyne will stay put

Bayern are thought to be eager to secure the services of the Belgium forward, whose agent claimed on Tuesday that informal talks have been held with City.

But Hecking told Bild: "Bayern can make an approach for De Bruyne if they want, but Kevin has the peace he needs to mature and continue his development here at Wolfsburg.



"I think that he realises it will be good for him to play Champions League football with Wolfsburg and to show that he can also deliver the goods at this level."

Former Chelsea player De Bruyne has scored 15 goals in 44 appearances this season for a Wolfsburg side who sit second in the Bundesliga and have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League.