Hecking frustrated after defeat

Head coach Dieter Hecking bemoaned the winning goal conceded by Wolfsburg in the 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

The visitors got off to the dream start at Old Trafford when taking a fourth-minute lead through Daniel Caligiuri in the Champions League Group B clash.

Yet United came roaring back and equalised through Juan Mata's penalty after Caligiuri was penalised for handball.

The comeback was completed by Chris Smalling, who slid in a second goal from Mata's clever flick.

It was that goal which attracted the ire of Hecking, who said: "We started well and surprised United early on and got the goal.

"It [the equaliser] was a penalty. The second was ‘a s**t goal’ as we say in Germany."

Caligiuri, meanwhile, felt Wolfsburg were unfortunate not to come away with at least a point.

He said: "The way we played, we could've got a better result. With a little bit of luck we would have got the second goal in the second half. I'm very sad that we lost."