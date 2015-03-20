Hecking hails 'huge' result for Wolfsburg

While Wolfsburg's starting line-up included the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Diego Benaglio and Luiz Gustavo, who all played at last year's World Cup, Hecking insisted his team "are not that experienced".

In that light, Hecking hailed Wolfsburg's 2-1 triumph in Milan as a "huge" result, as they cruised past Inter 5-2 on aggregate to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Wolfsburg last appeared in a continental competition in 2009-10 when they finished third in their UEFA Champions League group and were eliminated by Fulham in the Europa League quarter-finals.

"I think that even though some might not think like that, we are a very young team in comparison [to Inter]," Hecking said at his post-match media conference.

"We are not that experienced, even if some of our players play for national teams. But for some of the guys, this game was huge, a challenge. So this has been a big step for them in their individual development and hopefully it was not their last game at this level.

"Now, we have two more games, but maybe more will follow."