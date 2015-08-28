Hecking 'sick' of De Bruyne talk

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking is "sick" of talking about Kevin De Bruyne's likely move to Manchester City.

City are seemingly close to completing a £54million move for the 24-year-old Belgium international.

The Bundesliga club's sporting director Klaus Allofs said on Thursday that the clubs had come closer to agreeing a deal – with the offer for De Bruyne described as "astonishing".

But Hecking is simply over talking about the potential transfer, saying he has bigger things to worry about.

"I am just sick of it," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"For five weeks now you ask the question every day, 'Do you have news?' I am not annoyed. I am just tired.

"There are way more important things. Obviously for you guys a transfer is spectacular - if there will be one, you can judge if it was a good one or a bad one.

"But important is what Klaus and I think about the whole situation. Fortunately we have the same opinion in that case.

"Again, I am not annoyed but I have more important things to do.

"I have to prepare the team for the game against Schalke. That's important because I want to win this game. No matter who will play. No matter if Kevin will be there. No matter if [Andre] Schurrle will be available.

"I want the team to perform well and that's the only thing I care about. I can't affect the rest."