Heckingbottom handed ban for misconduct

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom has been handed a three-match ban, one of which is suspended, for misconduct.

The Easter Road manager was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy following an outburst of frustration in the wake of Celtic’s leveller in the 1-1 Ladbrokes Premiership draw in Leith last month and was given a notice of complaint.

Heckingbottom was found to have breached disciplinary Rule 203 – no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match – at a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing.

After a belated decision to award a foul to Celtic winger James Forrest had led to the Hoops’ equaliser, Heckingbottom kicked a water bottle in frustration which struck assistant referee Alan Mulvanny.

The Englishman admitted afterwards he should not have done that, but also swore at fourth official Nick Walsh, which led to his dismissal.

Heckingbottom will sit in the stand for the next two fixtures, with the third game of the ban suspended until the end of the season.