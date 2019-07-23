Heckingbottom wants to see improvement from Hibernian ahead of new season

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom insists his team still need to improve ahead of the start of the league campaign, despite overcoming Arbroath 3-0 in Tuesday’s Betfred Cup clash.

Flo Kamberi and Scott Allan scored at either end of the first half before substitute Fraser Murray struck the third in the 87th minute.

Victory at Elgin City in Friday’s televised clash will see Hibs progress in the competition as Group C winners.

However, Heckingbottom admits the outing against Arbroath was not flawless.

He said: “There were lots of things we did well, lots of things we didn’t do so well and which need to be better.

“The big difference was getting an early goal. We could’ve scored umpteen and they had one effort on target.

“In three games we’ve conceded three efforts on target, which is unbelievable.

“But it’s unbelievable that we’ve only scored six goals from the number we’ve created.”

Heckingbottom, meanwhile, has played down reports of Oli Shaw attracting interest from English sides Blackburn, Barnsley and Wigan.

He said: “What do you want me to say on it? The amount of stuff I read that’s rubbish. No-one has spoken to me, whether it’s someone trying to drum up interest.”

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell said: “I’m disappointed but I’m not angry, you can’t play against teams and give the ball away like we did and not get hurt for it.

“It was like watching a training game for Hibs.”