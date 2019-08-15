Heckingbottom wants Shaw to stay but will facilitate loan if possible

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has told Oli Shaw he can only go out on loan if they find a better replacement for the same money.

St Johnstone have been linked with a loan bid for the striker and Heckingbottom confirmed the 20-year-old had asked to go out and get first-team experience elsewhere.

Shaw has not started a game since Heckingbottom arrived in February but has made 10 appearances off the bench.

Heckingbottom said: “He wants games. We want him to stay but he wants to go and compete and get games. I want him to stay and fight for his place and get his way in our team.

“I spoke with Oli but he can’t go unless we get a replacement. He understands that, we know that, so finances are going to dictate. What we can get for Oli is what we can get for bringing in another striker.”

Heckingbottom is keeping his eye out for a replacement but added: “He can’t go otherwise. We are relaxed about it. If we find someone we know we can better than Oli for the money we bring in for him, then fine, but if not, then it’s as we are.”