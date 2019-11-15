Hector Bellerin’s agent reveals interest from Italy in Arsenal defender

The Spaniard has featured just once for the Gunners in the Premier League this season, as he makes his return from a cruciate ligament injury.

Bellerin missed the second half of last season because of the injury and is only just making his comeback, but transfer speculation is already swirling about his future at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old’s agent Alberto Botines admitted there has been interest in the defender from Serie A, while suggesting his future could depend on the outcome of the season ahead.

“At the moment, he’s focused on the team's commitments,” he told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).

“He comes from a bad injury and is returning to his usual level. He likes Italy, there’s already been interest from an Italian club but I can’t reveal it.

“He has a long contract and it won’t be easy to take him away from Arsenal, he’s their vice-captain.

“We’ll see how the season goes.”

Bellerin is under contract with the north London club until 2023, but it has been a difficult start to the season for Arsenal.

Unai Emery has come under pressure after a run of four league games without a win saw them drop to sixth place, eight points outside the Champions League places.

Now read...

QUIZ! How many of the 60 England players with 50+ caps can you name?