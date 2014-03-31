Heerenveen boss Van Basten open to offers

The 49-year-old will leave Heerenveen when his contract expires at the end of the season, but it is not clear what his next move will be.

Van Basten has previously stated that he has no intention to coach in a different country and although he has revealed that is still the case, he went on to make it clear that he could have a change of heart if the right opportunity comes along.

"I don't feel like it." the legendary former striker told De Telegraaf.

"If there is a good, interesting offer that arrives, I will go through it.

"But I have not been on the phone much. The number of clubs is naturally limited."

Former Netherlands and Ajax coach Van Basten has been in charge of Heerenveen since the start of last season.