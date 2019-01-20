Helloooo u remember me? Nkoudou reminds Spurs fans he exists

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou gave Tottenham's fans a timely reminder of his existence with the assist for their winning goal at Fulham and the winger was quick to use social media to brag about his late impact.

Nkoudou had been on the Spurs bench twice in the Premier League this season without making an appearance, but a growing injury list pressed him into action at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Dele Alli limped out of the fray with a hamstring injury and Nkoudou was sent on to replace the England international with just four minutes of normal time still to play and the scores level at 1-1.

That proved enough time to create a priceless winner for title hopefuls Spurs, though, Nkoudou whipping in a brilliant cross from the left wing that Harry Winks headed home from close range.

Nkoudou's last Premier League action came in an unimpressive loan spell at Burnley last term and the 23-year-old was clearly thrilled to be given a chance to show off his ability on the big stage.

Helloooo u remember me ? #COYS— GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) January 20, 2019

In a tweet shortly after full-time, Nkoudou wrote: "Helloooo u remember me ?"

Jan Vertonghen hailed Nkoudou's impact while acknowledging Spurs' injury issues, with Harry Kane among those on the sidelines for Pochettino's men.

"We've got a couple of injuries and different things going on in our squad," Vertonghen said to Sky Sports.

"But we knew we had a big squad. It was a chance for some guys to step up, like GK [Nkoudou] did today.

"And I bet everyone is so pleased for him because he's a great guy, who works hard, and it was a big chance and he took it with both hands with the cross for the goal."