Jan Vertonghen News and Features

Date of birth: April 24, 1987
Instagram: @jvertonghen
Club(s): Ajax, RKC Waalwijk, Tottenham
Country: Belgium
Signing fee: £11.25 million

Vertonghen has proven a stalwart for club and country during the past decade, as another to progress through the famed Ajax academy. His versatility earned him opportunities before he secured a regular berth at the heart of defence. 

Tottenham were one of many chasing his signature in 2012, and it proved a match made in heaven. The Belgian has appeared in more than 300 matches for Spurs and helped make them a force in Europe alongside long-serving centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld.