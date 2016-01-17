Henderson counting on Liverpool spirit against United

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes the spirit his side has shown in recent matches holds them in good stead for the visit of Manchester United on Sunday.

United will arrive at Anfield desperate for three points after letting 2-0 and 3-2 leads slip at Newcastle United midweek, while Liverpool will be feeling confident after a strong performance against Arsenal in a 3-3 draw.

Joe Allen scored a late equlaiser to ensure Liverpool took a much deserved point from the game.

Liverpool have been inconsistent this season, even after the arrival of Jurgen Klopp with good perofrmances against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City set against disappointing games against the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace, but Henderson has been impressed with the way his side has reacted to adversity at key points this season.

"We were disappointed going away to West Ham and losing in the way we did, but I thought we reacted well at Stoke – it was a great performance," Henderson told Liverpoolfc.com

"We’ve got a great bunch of players and people who have come in for the lads who are injured have done really well. We’ve just got to stay that way, stay positive and keep trying to win games.

"It’s important, especially when players aren’t playing and they want to start. It can be difficult, but you saw against Arsenal when Christian [Benteke] and Joe [Allen] came on and both contributed to the equalising goal to get us a point. It was important and it was great to see.

"Against Arsenal we kept going right until the end and we managed to get the equaliser, but we’ve got to do that every game. We’ve got to make sure we do that every game. On Sunday [against United], we’ve got to make sure we start the same way – start well. We’re looking forward to it."

Liverpool would equal United's points tally of 34 and move within five points of fourth place with a win on Sunday, while a United win would take Louis van Gaal's men to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham.