Henderson desperate to play in Europa League final

Jordan Henderson is pushing to be fit for Liverpool's Europa League final clash against Sevilla.

The club captain's season appeared to be over after he damaged knee ligaments in the first leg of Liverpool's thrilling quarter-final triumph over tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund.

But England midfielder Henderson has progressed better than expected in his rehabilitation and, although Sunday's concluding Premier League match at West Brom comes too soon for him, he is hoping to play a part in Basle against a Sevilla side pushing for an unprecedented third consecutive Europa League crown.

"I've done everything I've been asked to do," said the 25-year-old, who took part in Liverpool's open training session ahead of the final on Friday. "The medical team have been fantastic to get me back as quickly as possible.

"The fitness team have been brilliant as well just to make sure I'm maintaining my fitness since I've been injured. I feel good at the minute.

"The last week or two I've progressed really well and in the next few days I hope to do the same.

"Every player wants to play in a European cup final. I'm no different. I'm desperate to be involved but at the same time I need to make sure I'm ready."

Euro 2016 participation now looks assured for Henderson, who has also been troubled by a chronic heel problem over recent seasons, but he concedes he was unsure over how well he would recover from the setback at Signal Iduna Park.

"There were doubts," he added. "We knew it would be close but in the last week or two I've progressed really well.

"I'm feeling stronger all the time. I'm looking good so far but there are still a few days to go.

"Hopefully I will be even stronger by the time the final comes round."