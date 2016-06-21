Henderson: England have struggled in attack

Jordan Henderson has called for England to sharpen up in the final third as they prepare for the knockout stages of Euro 2016.

Roy Hodgson's team were held to a 0-0 draw by Slovakia in Saint-Etienne on Monday, as strikers Daniel Sturridge, Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane, the latter brought on in the second half, and their team-mates failed to hit the back of the net despite dominating proceedings.

The result cost England top spot at the expense of Wales in Group B, leaving them to face the runners-up in Group F, which contains Hungary, Iceland, Portugal and Austria.

And Henderson acknowledged after the game at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard that the team's finishing must improve.

"I think it's certainly something we need to improve on," the Liverpool midfielder said.

"When teams have sat in against us we've struggled to find the net. But we've got enough quality in the team. We need to make sure that in the games coming up we finish teams off properly."



England have dominated possession and looked assured at the back so far at the European Championship in France.

And asked which area of their game needs to improve for them to progress to the quarter-finals and beyond, former Sunderland player Henderson added: "For the complete performance, definitely in front of goal.

"We're creating chances. We just need to finish teams off. At some point we will win by two or three nil but we just need to improve in that final third."