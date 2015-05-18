Henderson: Liverpool must step up without Gerrard

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has called on the playing squad to step up and fill the void set to be left by iconic veteran Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard, who emerged from Liverpool's youth team and debuted as an 18-year-old in 1998, will depart Anfield for MLS champions Los Angeles Galaxy after Sunday's Premier League fixture at Stoke City.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable career on Merseyside, helping the club to UEFA Champions League and FA Cup glory, but Henderson said it is time for his team-mates to improve and lead Liverpool into their next chapter.

"I think it will be a huge loss for us not only as a player but a person with his aura around the place," said the England international, who is favourite to captain Liverpool in 2015-16.

"But it is up to us as a team to step up to the plate and take responsibility, and not one individual.

"There will never be another player or person like him in terms of everything he stood for and how good he was as a player.

"But I still feel we have a lot of great players here with a lot of potential and we need to start showing that potential next season.

"We have hungry players who want to improve and do well and we have to make sure we are doing that next week and pre-season."