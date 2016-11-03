Henderson: Liverpool start even better than 2013-14

Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool have started this season even better than they did in the 2013-14 campaign, which saw them come so close to winning the Premier League.

Liverpool finished two points behind champions Manchester City that season when they had Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge starring as part of a lethal strike partnership.

The Reds were in contention to win the title until the final weeks of the season, but an infamous home defeat to Chelsea and a draw at Crystal Palace during their final three games dramatically ended their hopes.

Captain Henderson, though, feels Liverpool's team is stronger now under the management of Jurgen Klopp, as they sit level on points with leaders City after 10 matches.

"I don't think we started that one as well as we have started this year," he said to Sky Sports when asked about the club's previous title challenge.

"This season I feel like we have really come out of the traps flying. We have bought into what the manager wants us to do.

"We have just got to keep the momentum going and keep working hard."

Henderson does feel Liverpool's absence from European competition has benefited them, but insists they are being made to work hard during their 'breaks' between Premier League fixtures.

He added: "It's definitely not rest!

"Of course we would rather be playing in the Champions League, but while we are not in that we have got to optimise the opportunity by using the training weeks to our advantage the best that we can.

"It's all about preparing. We get more training sessions and that's really helping us. We have really benefited from that this season as we are preparing the whole week for most of the games. We are looking at the set-up and how we want to play against that particular team.

"On those days when other teams might be playing in Europe we are working like it's a matchday in terms of intensity on those Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

"It's hard work but we are also doing tactical work too. That's been very beneficial."

In 13 matches across all competitions, the only defeat of Liverpool's season so far was the loss away to Burnley in August.

"I still don't know to this day how we lost that 2-0," added Henderson.