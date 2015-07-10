Henderson to replace Gerrard as Liverpool captain

Liverpool have announced midfielder Jordan Henderson as their new captain following the departure of Steven Gerrard to LA Galaxy.

Henderson has become a key figure at Anfield since his arrival in 2011 and was appointed Gerrard's deputy in September, going on to lead Liverpool on 19 occasions.

Gerrard's exit to the United States left the role of captain vacant, but Henderson has now been confirmed as the man to step into the void left by the iconic 35-year-old.

"I'm absolutely delighted and proud," Henderson told the club's official website. "It is a great honour and a huge privilege to be named as the captain of this football club.

"When Steven [Gerrard] wasn't in the team last season, I tried to do the best I could when I stepped in and took the armband. Now I'll be looking to carry that on and continue to grow as a captain.

"I'll look to give my best all of the time, put the team firmly first and try to give them - or help them with - whatever they need from me."

Manager Brendan Rodgers said he had no hesitation in handing Henderson the armband, a role he expects the 25-year-old to flourish in as the club move forward.

He added: "Jordan is someone who leads through example - through his actions, attitude and application. He shows total commitment to the game and is a role model professional.

"He is also greatly respectful of the great traditions associated with being Liverpool captain and the responsibilities that come with it. He has been blessed to learn first-hand from one of the greatest the club has ever had, in Steven Gerrard.

"Jordan has grown as a person and as a player since arriving at Liverpool and is ready to take up this challenge. He will be his own person, with his own style of leadership and his own ideas and methods."