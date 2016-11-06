Henderson urges focus in Liverpool's title tilt

Jordan Henderson is reluctant to compare Liverpool's table-toppers to the class that almost won the title in the 2013-14 season.

The Reds were in devastating form to hammer Watford 6-1 at Anfield on Sunday, with Sadio Mane (2), Philippe Coutinho, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum all on target.

It sent Liverpool top of the Premier League for the first time since May 2014, when they narrowly lost out on the crown to Manchester City under Brendan Rodgers.

However, captain Henderson remains keen to temper expectations at Anfield despite Jurgen Klopp's men being in sublime form.

"I don't like comparing teams," he said. "The past is the past.

"I feel this is a very good team with good players, but you don't get anything for being top in November.

"I say it every week and I know it's boring, but it's the truth, we have to concentrate on each game, work hard in training and work hard for each other."

Coutinho, Firmino and Mane have won plaudits for their dynamic play this season and were once again excellent against the hapless Hornets.

And man of the match Coutinho says the front three are just doing their part for the team.

He said: "The manager asks us to move a lot and that's what we try to do in the game, create space for team-mates that's what we tried to do.

"We had a good win and it's good for us and we're happy for that. My target is to play well and help my team-mates contribute in the game."