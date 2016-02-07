Henderson: Walkout no excuse for Sunderland collapse

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the side cannot use the Anfield walkout as an excuse for their late collapse against Sunderland.

Goals to Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana had Liverpool cruising at 2-0 before reportedly more than 25 per cent of the 40,000-plus in attendance walked out of the stadium.

The supporters had planned a 77th-minute walkout in protest of rising ticket prices at Anfield and stuck true to their word.

In their absence, Liverpool conceded twice in the final 10 minutes of the game to draw 2-2 against their relegation-threatened opponents.

When asked if the actions of the fans affected the players, Henderson said: "No, I don’t think you can make that as an excuse.

"We are focused as players about what is happening on the pitch. I don’t think anything else will bother us.

"We can’t make that as an excuse. We have to take responsibility as individuals and a last 10 minutes like that was not good enough.

"To be leading 2-0 at 80 minutes, you have to see the game out. We have to work on it. We have to be better at doing that."

The draw saw Liverpool slip down to ninth in the Premier League table, and the skipper knows the side must show more consistency if they are to be in the running for the Champions League places come the end of the season.

"I thought the performance level for 80 minutes was very good," Henderson added.

"We dominated most of the game, scored a couple of good goals and then the last 10 minutes wasn’t good enough.

"In the whole game I think they have only had those two chances and they have scored.

"We haven’t been very consistent, especially in the league and that is what we need to improve on.

"The first 80 minutes were very good but the last 10 minutes were not. That is not good enough at Premier League level because you see you can get punished."