Henrikh Mkhitaryan leaves Arsenal for Roma

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Roma on loan for the rest of the season while full-back Matteo Darmian has swapped Manchester United for Parma.

Mkhitaryan, who moved to the Emirates Stadium in January 2018 from Manchester United, made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Arsenal wishes Micki all the best for his season with Roma. The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

All the best in Italy, @HenrikhMkh 🇮🇹— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 2, 2019

Darmian, meanwhile, is the fourth player to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for Serie A this summer, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez having joined Inter Milan before Chris Smalling made his loan switch to Roma last week.

Darmian has long yearned for a return to Italy and the PA news agency understands Parma are paying around four million euros (£3.6million) for the versatile full-back.

The deal is also believed to include a sell-on clause, with the Italy international signing a deal until 2023 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

🇮🇹 @DarmianOfficial has joined Parma on a permanent deal.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2019

Darmian joined United in 2015 from Torino in a reported £12.7million deal and went on to represent the club 92 times in all competitions.

Solskjaer confirmed on Friday that a move was on the cards for the full-back and the following day reiterated that Paul Pogba would not be leaving for Real Madrid or anywhere else before the European deadline.

“Paul Pogba will be playing for us,” the United boss said after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Bobby Duncan looks set to complete his Anfield exit (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool have sold youth-team striker Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina after the Serie A side made an offer to buy him permanently.

The PA news agency understands the Italians have paid two million euros (£1.7million) up front with a 20 per cent sell-on fee for the player.

Last week the club were firm in their stance that the 18-year-old, a scorer of 32 goals for the under-18s in his first season since arriving from Manchester City, would not be leaving.

Good morning. I can confirm that Javier Hernandez’s transfer to Spanish La Liga club Sevilla has been completed for an undisclosed fee.Good luck Javier pic.twitter.com/iv1TN3e0ZK— David Gold (@davidgold) September 2, 2019

Javier Hernandez has left West Ham for Spanish side Sevilla, with Hammers co-owner David Gold confirming the news on social media.

The official club social channel announced that the Mexican forward had moved to Sevilla on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has moved to Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag on loan, while Brighton frontman Florin Andone has joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Brighton have retained an option to recall Andone in January as part of the agreement.

✍️ Florin Andone has joined @GalatasaraySK on a season-long deal.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) September 2, 2019

The 26-year-old came off the bench to score in the opening-day win at Watford but was sent off on his first start of the season in the home defeat to Southampton.

Begovic has made 62 appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League since signing from Chelsea in a £10million deal the summer of 2017.

But he has fallen out of favour and has not featured for Eddie Howe’s side this season with Aaron Ramsdale, Mark Travers and Artur Boruc ahead of him in the pecking order.

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has joined Serie A side Napoli.

The Spanish forward already has two Scudetto titles from his time in Italy with Juventus between 2013 and 2015.

After two wonderful seasons, today I say goodbye to Tottenham. It was a pleasure to wear this shirt and wherever I go there will be always a space in my heart for Tottenham and for their fans. I wish you all the best for this season and for the future! Thanks. #COYS💙 pic.twitter.com/M2ox8SYpUy— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) September 2, 2019

At the north London side, he scored 13 goals in 66 appearances, including significant goals last season against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City as Tottenham reached the final of the Champions League.

Llorente had been without a club since he left Spurs at the end of his contract in June.

Chelsea winger Kenedy has completed a season-long loan move to Spanish club Getafe.

The Brazilian, who is in the final year of his contract, spent the last 18 months on loan at Newcastle, where he scored three goals in 41 appearances.

OFICIAL | Robert Kenedy se une a la familia azulona.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 2, 2019

Despite featuring in Chelsea’s pre-season preparations, Kenedy has failed to break into Frank Lampard’s first-team squad for the Premier League campaign.

Since joining the Blues from Fluminense in 2015, Kenedy has made 27 appearances and was an unused substitute in the first two league games of this season.

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Lemina, who turned 26 on Sunday, has made 52 appearances since arriving at St Mary’s from Juventus in 2017.

The Gabon international follows former Premier League players Ryan Babel, Steven Nzonzi and Sofiane Feghouli to the Turk Telekom Stadium.