Henrique leaves Napoli to join Fluminense

Brazilian defender Henrique has left Napoli and returned to his homeland, joining Fluminense on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old moved from Palmeiras to Napoli during the January transfer window in 2014, but has struggled to earn a regular place in the first team during his near two-year stint in Naples.

Henrique made 29 appearances for the current Serie A leaders in all competitions and had not featured at all in the current campaign under manager Maurizio Sarri.

Napoli confirmed the deal via their official Twitter account, thanking the player for his commitment and professionalism while with them.

Fluminense finished 13th in Brazil's top tier last season. They conceded 49 goals in 38 league games and finished only five points clear of the relegation zone.