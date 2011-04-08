Henriquez eyes Old Trafford transfer

The Universidad de Chile youngster was an integral part of the Chilean team at the recent South American Under-17 Championship in Ecuador that exited the competition in the first round.

However, Henriquez, caught the eye of many onlookers following a string of impressive performances that saw him grab three goals in four games.

The 16-year-old’s dazzling performances have reportedly aroused interest from Manchester United, with the Red Devils possibly poised to exercise their right of first option to sign the rising star.

Speaking about the prospect of £4 million move to Old Trafford, Henriquez expressed admiration for his suitors.

"Of course it is amazing that a team like Manchester United have taken an interest in me. They are a huge team at a world level and playing for them would be a dream come true," he told Triunfo.

However, the striker - who is yet to make his debut for Universidad de Chile - is under no illusions and admits earning a move across the Atlantic to join Sir Alex Ferguson's side will be tough.

"I know that if I want to be a footballer, I have to be very professional and not get caught up in the parties or the gossip columns, besides I don't like that sort of thing.

"For now I am only thinking about the U, making my debut and performing; because Manchester United have told me that I have to start getting experience to make the move to England."

The Red Devils have first option on the striker until 2014 and have already had the teenager in Manchester for evaluation.

By Killian Woods