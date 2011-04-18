Henry on target in Red Bulls victory

It was an Anglo-French production for the Red Bulls with English forward Luke Rodgers scoring his first MLS goal with a close-range header and then former Arsenal striker Henry setting up ex-Notts County forward Rodgers for his second against San Jose.

Rodgers returned the favour three minutes from the end when he floated over a perfectly weighted cross for Henry to head home at the back post, the Frenchman's first goal of the MLS season.

The Timbers, playing in front of a capacity 19,000 crowd again, followed up their home debut win over Chicago with another impressive display - Jack Jewsbury, Kenny Cooper and Rodney Wallace putting Portland 3-0 up against Dallas inside 55 minutes.

But as in the midweek 4-2 win over Chicago, the Timbers, managed by Scotsman John Spencer, allowed their opponents back into the game.

Goals from Colombian David Ferreira (83) and Brek Shea (86) gave the Texans a chance and it took a superb save from Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson at the end to deny Ferreira an equaliser and it finished 3-2.

The L.A. Galaxy, without the suspended David Beckham and injured Landon Donovan, fought out a 2-1 win at the Chicago Fire with Chad Barrett and Omar Gonzalez on target for Bruce Arena's team before Dominic Oduro's 89th minute goal for the home side.

The Philadelphia Union's tight defence has been central to their impressive start to the season and they were set for another 1-0 win, at home to Seattle, following Guatemalan forward Carlos Ruiz's free-kick to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

But the Sounders grabbed an injury-time equaliser with a header from Uruguayan Alvaro Fernandez, cutting the Union's lead over the Red Bulls at the top of the Eastern Conference to just two points.

Toronto's disappointing start to the season under new Dutch coach Aron Winter continued as they slumped to a 3-0 loss at home to D.C. United, U.S. international Charlie Davies scoring his fifth goal in six games and Chris Pontius on target twice.

Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake were not in action this weekend as they prepare for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions League final, first-leg game, away to Mexican champions Monterrey.