Heracles axe De Jonge after poor start

De Jonge had been in charge for 14 months and helped the club avoid relegation in 2013-14.

However, four defeats from four this term prompted the Heracles board to make a change.

A 3-1 loss at Excelsior on Saturday proved the final straw and Heracles have won just two of their last 16 Eredivisie games under the 51-year-old.

The international break gives senior Heracles officials time to find De Jonge's successor as the club are not in action again until September 13.

A trip to champions Ajax in a fortnight appears set to provide a stern test for the Eredivisie's bottom side.