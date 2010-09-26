Hercules add Sevilla to list of scalps

Hercules striker Nelson Valdez was had been the hero two weeks ago as he led the side to a stunning 2-0 win away to champions Barcelona. This time it was former France striker Trezeguet who shone in only their second victory since winning promotion.

They rocked Sevilla after 21 minutes when Didier Zokora needlessly tripped Tiago Gomes in the area, and Trezeguet netted from the penalty spot.

It went from bad to worse for the visitors when good work down the left from Real Madrid loanee Royston Drenthe led to Trezeguet nudging in Kiko Femenia's volley just before the break.

Sevilla's Ndri Romaric hit the post but it was a disjointed display from the visitors that will have done little to quieten their unhappy fans even though it was only their first defeat of the camapign.

"I still have the same enthusiasm that I had from the first day," Alvarez told reporters when asked about his future.

"If the results don't come I will just grin and bear it because I will not give up believing in this team."

Sevilla are seventh with eight points.

REYES RED

Atletico Madrid secured a 1-0 home win over basement side Real Zaragoza, Diego Costa's goal enough to see them through despite them playing the last half hour with 10 men.

Atletico were cruising at the Calderon after debutant Felipe Luis stormed down the left and crossed for Costa to net his first goal for the club in the 20th minute.

They continued to dominate until Jose Antonio Reyes lost his cool on the hour and needlessly barged over Matteo Contini to earn a straight red card.

Zaragoza grew in confidence but were unable to make the extra man count and remain rooted to the foot of the standings.

Earlier Kalu Uche eased the pressure on Almeria coach Juan Manuel Lillo with two first-half headers as his side overcame Deportivo Coruna 2-0 away for their first win of the campaign.

The Nigerian forward sprinted to the touchline to celebrate with Lillo, who was in the spotlight after club president Alfonso Garcia Gabarron had said they would review the coach's position after the trip to the Riazor.

Argentine striker Fernando Cavenaghi scored both goals in Real Mallorca's 2-0 victory at home to promoted Real Sociedad, while Espanyol and Getafe both won 1-0 against Osasuna and Racing respectively.

Valencia top the standings on 13 points, one ahead of Barcelona.