Hernandez considered quitting football

Twenty-two-year-old Hernandez has been grabbing all the headlines this week following two match-winning performances.

GEAR:10% off 'Chicharito' Man United shirts here, courtesy of online retailer Kitbag

A brace against Stoke last Sunday was followed by a last-gasp winner against Wolves at Old Trafford in the League Cup, leading some Red Devils fans to dub him "the new Solskjaer."

However, his current form is a country mile away from when ‘Chicharito’ found himself banished to Chivas’ reserves, after being unable to establish himself in the first team setup or even find the back of the net for the Primera Division club.

His father, a former Mexican international himself, revealed that it took a lot of persuasion to convince Hernandez that his future was in football and not in school studying a business degree.

"He doubted he was capable of playing in the First Division. We told him he had to be patient, but as a young player he was impatient," Hernandez Sr said in The Sun.

"I never thought he would make it as a professional. Then he started maturing and, when he was about 15, we saw that change in him. When his goal was to become a professional we supported him."

Now, after becoming an integral part of Mexico’s World Cup squad and scoring six goals in 11 appearances since his £7 million transfer to Manchester United, Hernandez can now leave his past qualms way behind him and look forward to a successful future at Old Trafford.

By Elliott Binks