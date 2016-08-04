Hernandez: Leverkusen stay not certain

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez says there is still a chance he will move clubs before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

The Mexico international, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid, enjoyed a brilliant first season in Germany, scoring 26 goals in all competitions throughout 2015-16.

But despite enjoying success with Leverkusen, Hernandez will not rule out making a move elsewhere with over three weeks of transfer speculation still to come.

"You never know what happens in football," the 28-year-old told Kicker.

"In years gone by I have left my club on the last day of the transfer window. I thought I would stay in Madrid and I thought I would stay in Manchester but I joined Leverkusen in the end.

"It motivates me if I am a theme for other clubs."