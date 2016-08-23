Hernandez out for two weeks after falling down stairs

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez will miss the start of the new Bundesliga season after injuring his hand falling down a flight of stairs.

The Mexico international has been ruled out for two weeks and joins captain Lars Bender in sitting out Saturday's trip to Borussia Monchengladbach.

A Leverkusen statement read: "For Saturday's Bundesliga season-opener at Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayer will be without Lars Bender and Chicharito.

"Captain Bender came off in the Olympic final when playing for Germany against Brazil due to an ankle injury. He had an MRI scan on Tuesday morning.

"Chicharito suffered a fall down the stairs of his apartment on Monday night and has fractured a bone in his right hand. The Mexican was successfully operated on on Tuesday.

"He is also not available on Saturday and his period of absence, as well as Bender's, will be at least two weeks."

Hernandez scored 17 goals in 28 Bundesliga games last season for Leverkusen and was quickly off the mark in the 2-1 DFB-Pokal win over Hauenstein.