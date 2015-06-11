Hernandez part of strong Mexico Gold Cup squad

Javier Hernandez headlines a strong preliminary Mexico squad named for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Manchester United striker was one of several big names left out by coach Miguel Herrera for Mexico's Copa America campaign.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, forwards Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos and midfielder Andres Guardado are among others who will miss the Copa America.

Herrera had said the Gold Cup, which starts on July 7, would be his team's focus.

And he named a strong squad for the tournament, during which Mexico will face Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba in Group C.

Hernandez, Vela, Ochoa, Dos Santos and Guardado are all among the preliminary 35-man squad – which will have to be trimmed to 23.

Mexico's Copa campaign starts on Friday with a clash against Bolivia, while they will also meet Chile and Ecuador in Group A.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Luis Michel (Chivas), Moises Munoz (Club America), Guillermo Ochoa (Malaga), Jonathan Orozco (Monterrey)

Defenders: Paul Aguilar (Club America), Oswaldo Alanis (Santos), Yasser Corona (Queretaro), Miguel Herrera (Pachuca), Miguel Layun (Watford), Hiram Mier (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Fernando Navarro (Leon), Diego Reyes (Porto), Francisco Javier Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

Midfielders: Nestor Calderon (Santos), Jonathan dos Santos, (Villarreal), Jesus Duenas (Tigres), Andres Guardado (PSV), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Hector Herrera (Porto), Hirving Lozano (Pachuca), Jesus Molina (Santos), Orbelin Pineda (Queretaro), Miguel Ponce (Chivas), Antonio Rios (Toluca), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres), Jose Juan Vazquez (Leon)

Forwards: Jesus Corona (Twente), Aldo De Nigris (Chivas), Giovani dos Santos (Villarreal), Carlos Esquivel (Toluca), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Javier Orozco (Santos), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad)