Hernandez quashes Arsenal talk

The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward has netted six goals in just 14 league appearances - scoring against both Inter and AC Milan - for the Serie A side after breaking onto the first-team scene.

And as a result, he is believed to have caught the eye of Gunners' supremo Arsene Wenger, who is on the lookout for new recruits this summer after seeing his forward line of Robin van Persie, Nicklas Bendtner, Eduardo and Andrei Arshavin all suffer inuuries at various stages of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, Wenger is keeping tabs on the Uruguay U20 international, who has helped Palermo remain in contention for a Champions League spot next term.

However, Hernandez - who is contracted to Palermo until 2013 - has pledged his future to the Italian outfit, insisting that he is not interested in a move to Emirates Stadium, or anywhere else.

“I will stay here,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“There is no point talking about it. I want to remain here and become Edinson Cavani’s heir.”

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook