Hernandez warns Van Gaal critics: You won't replace Ferguson in 100 years

Javier Hernandez has warned Manchester United they will not find a replacement for Alex Ferguson in the next 100 years as the future of current manager Louis van Gaal continues to be debated.

Van Gaal's job at Old Trafford is reportedly in jeopardy, with the club sitting fifth in the Premier League – five points adrift of the top four with as many matches remaining – while they also have an FA Cup semi-final against Everton on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho and Ryan Giggs have been reportedly considered as the Dutchman's potential replacement, but former United striker Hernandez – who was sold to Bayer Leverkusen at the start of the season – feels the 64-year-old is capable.

"He is a really good manager to be honest," Hernandez said to Sky Sports. "He has his own ways like all the managers in the world.

"You will not find the new Sir Alex Ferguson in the next 50 or 100 years because he was unique. He was special.

"Van Gaal can do it but in football, time and results are going to speak about if he is the main man or if he is not."

Van Gaal's decision to sanction Hernandez's United departure has been criticised in some quarters, with only 40 goals scored in 33 league matches this season, while the Mexico striker has struck 16 times in 25 Bundesliga outings.

"He just told me that my chances to play would be very hard," added the former Real Madrid player.

"I appreciate that he was very honest since the beginning. When I left, he told me my chances and my opportunities were going to be less because his main striker was going to be Wayne Rooney.

"If he wasn't fit for example, I was going to play but, when he was ready, he would play."