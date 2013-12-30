Hernanes happy to stay at Lazio this season

The 28-year-old had been linked with a move away from the Italian capital club in the close-season and reports indicated that Lazio would be willing to sell Hernanes in the January transfer window.

However, Hernanes has no immediate desire to leave the Stadio Olimpico and believes he can win the league title with the Coppa Italia holders.

"I'm in a good moment in my career," he told Sky Sport Italia. "What happens next? I don't know.

"But I am happy. I just have to continue doing what I'm doing.

"I want to do well here and achieve the goals that were set at the beginning of the season. Will those goals be reached? I don't know.

"I want to win the Scudetto and I want to do it at Lazio. I want to make history.

"Brazil 2014 is the dream. To play in a World Cup in my home country would be a dream."