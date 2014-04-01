Hernanes has concerns over Inter's Euro chances

Defeat at home to Atalanta, followed by draws against Udinese and Livorno, has seen the San Siro outfit reeled in by the chasing pack in the battle for UEFA Europa League berths.

And midfielder Hernanes knows the club will need to return to winning ways sooner rather than later, or risk missing out on continental competition for a second successive season.

"If we don't move up the table and the sides behind us do, obviously the 'European zone' begins to stretch out a bit," he is quoted as saying by Football Italia.

"I've got high hopes for the end of the season, the team has misplaced a few passes but we're a good side with top players. I believe we'll have a strong end to the campaign.

"Let's keep our chin up and prepare well for the Bologna game (on Saturday). I've got a lot of faith and high expectations for a great finish to the league.

"We're not far off, we play good football, have top players, we're really not far off.”

Inter are fifth in Serie A, two points clear of sixth-placed Parma, who have a game in hand.