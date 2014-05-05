Hernanes looking ahead after derby defeat

Nigel de Jong's winner midway through the second half consigned Inter and Hernanes to defeat on Sunday, a result that keeps Walter Mazzarri's men sweating in the scrap for a spot in next year's UEFA Europa League.

Inter sit fifth in the table, and with sixth place likely to be enough to secure a berth in the competition next season, hold just a three-point advantage over Parma in seventh.

Mazzarri's men host Lazio on Saturday, before a trip to Chievo on the final day of the season, and Hernanes is keenly looking ahead to their remaining fixtures - starting with his former employers from the capital.

"This season we've always waited to be in trouble before reacting, that's not right," he told Inter Channel.

"We need to focus to do well in our last two games. But next season mustn't go like this, we need to have our target and mustn't let it slip for a second, and show more consistency.

"Now we need to prepare well for the Lazio game, it will be a six-pointer. We need to change things though, we can't go on like this.

"Personally I'll try to prepare calmly for the match, as I've always done, knowing that I'll meet my former team-mates.

"It will be nice to see them but once the game starts we must only think about winning. We can't think about anything other than a victory. We'll prepare well to secure the result we need."