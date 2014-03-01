Hernanes targeting 'special' win over Roma

The Brazilian is a veteran of the Rome derby between Lazio and Roma, scoring four goals in nine appearances for his former employer in the fixture.

And Hernanes insists the tie still holds a special place in his heart, despite having made the switch to Inter in January.

"It can’t help but be a special opponent after three and a half years with such intensity," he is quoted as telling Gazzetta dello Sport. "I have always had a peaceful rapport with Roma fans. They’d ask me for a picture and then say they were Romanisti.

"The way to face Roma is to play like them. Keep the tempo up, pressing them high up the field without the ball and be sure not to make mistakes coming out of your own half.

"Every mistake can be a counter-attack and a very costly one too."

Hernanes graced the second Rome derby of last season with a superb strike in a 1-1 draw, and the 28-year-old labelled the goal one of the best of his career.

"The most important goal I scored against Roma was also perhaps the greatest of my career," he added. "I combined with Senad Lulic, feigned a shot with my right foot and then took it on to my left for a shot into the top corner."