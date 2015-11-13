Herrera aims to emulate Scholes at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is keen to follow in the footsteps of Paul Scholes at Old Trafford.

Scholes made more than 700 appearances in all competitions for United between 1994 and 2013 and was widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the game during his career.

Herrera dreams of making a similar impact at United and has revealed he models his game on the former England international.

"I remember Scholes as a player who could defend, who could attack, who could pass, who could tackle, who could do everything. He was a complete player," Herrera told the official United website.

"I know it’s difficult as there is only one Scholes but I try to do similar things sometimes. I try to learn from him. I try to score, try to defend and try to win balls back. I am Herrera, he is Scholes, and we are different players, of course.

"When you are thinking of one midfielder in Manchester United’s history, he comes to mind. I remember the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. United won 1-0 and he scored a fantastic goal but it was not only the goal as he played so well. I was impressed and that is why I see him as an example.

"He was always the same: very silent and very calm but, when he was on the pitch, he was the best. In football, it's not so easy to make the right decision when you play in front of 70,000 people with them screaming, shouting and singing. You always have to take the right option and that is what Scholes did. It's unbelievable."

Herrera, 26, has become an important first-team member at United since joining the club from Athletic Bilbao in 2014. He has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this term, scoring three goals in the process.