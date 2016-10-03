Herrera earns first Spain call

Ander Herrera could be in line for his first international cap after being added to Spain's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Manchester United midfielder has featured for Spain's Under-21 and U-23 sides in the past but had not previously earned a call-up to the senior team.

But Herrera has been rewarded for his form in the Premier League with Spain coach Julen Lopetegui drafting the midfielder into the squad ahead of matches against Italy and Albania.

After spending the first few weeks on the bench, Herrera has forced his way into United's starting XI under Jose Mourinho and has forged a promising partnership with Paul Pogba.