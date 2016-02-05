Herrera fires warning to Guardiola ahead of Manchester City move

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has warned Pep Guardiola to expect significant pressure to succeed when he takes over at Manchester City.

City confirmed this week that Guardiola has agreed a three-year deal to replace Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium from the start of next season.

Despite the Bayern Munich coach's formidable record at his current club and Barcelona, Herrera believes United could even benefit from his appointment.

"I see it as a positive from our point of view. We're going to get better. City have always historically been below United, and that gives them a psychological advantage as they're coming from behind," the Spanish midfielder told Marca.

"With Pep, with the multi-million spending, I hope there will be more pressure for them. The fans expect a lot: to win the league by 10 points, to reach the Champions League final...

"Pep seems to be a phenomenon. I've always enjoyed watching his teams, but the expectations at City will be very big."

United boss Louis van Gaal's future continues to be the subject of speculation, with rumours that Jose Mourinho will replace him at Old Trafford refusing to go away despite their upturn in form over the past week.

Herrera has rejected the idea that Mourinho's style of play would not meet the demands of the United fanbase and sees no reason why he could not succeed Van Gaal when the Dutchman's contract runs out in 2017.

"Mourinho played with Cesc [Fabregas], Willian, Oscar, [Eden] Hazard and Diego Costa at Chelsea. He only had [Nemanja] Matic has a defensive pivot. Isn't that an attractive style? Or his Real Madrid who got a record amount of goals in a year?" he continued.

"Van Gaal has another year on his contract and he can follow him. Why not?"

The 26-year-old insists it would be unjust to sack Van Gaal given that United are still in the hunt for three trophies.

"There's more patience in England but not only with Van Gaal. Mourinho was three points from the drop and they didn't get rid of him. [Arsene] Wenger has gone nine years without the title and he's still there [at Arsenal]. City go three weeks without a win and there are no doubts about Pellegrini," he continued.

"I think it would be unfair to sack Van Gaal. We still have the chance to win three titles: the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Premier League, even though we're 10 points behind Leicester City."