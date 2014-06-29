Herrera: Mexico ready to show CONCACAF strength

Having only qualified for the tournament after a play-off victory over New Zealand, Mexico were unbeaten in securing runners-up spot in Group A behind hosts Brazil.

A 3-1 win over Croatia sealed their progression to the knockout stages and set up a clash with the beaten 2010 finalists in Fortaleza.

Louis van Gaal's side thrashed defending champions Spain on the way to winning Group B with a 100 per cent record, but Herrera believes that Central America now boasts some strong contenders, with Costa Rica having also made the last 16.

"CONCACAF has grown," he said. "It should stop being seen as weak.

"We're ready to fight toe-to-toe with other confederations."

Dutch coach Van Gaal called for cooling breaks during the match in Fortaleza due to the humid conditions, and Herrera admitted his side could benefit in the heat.

"The heat and humidity affects both teams but we might adapt better because we play in the same conditions at some places in Mexico," he added.

"We also have Mexicans playing in Europe, though, so it is difficult for them to play in these conditions too.

"The team will give their all and hopefully the conditions will be in our favour."