Herrera pushing for United start, says Van Gaal

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has a welcome selection headache this weekend after Ander Herrera's impressive performance in the UEFA Champions League.

Herrera started his first game of the 2015-16 campaign against Club Brugge on Wednesday and scored in a 4-0 win – helping United back in to the group stages with a 7-1 aggregate success.

With Adnan Januzaj picking up an injury during the Brugge victory, Van Gaal confirmed he will consider Herrera for a starting spot against Swansea City, although the manager could also turn to Marouane Fellaini after the Belgian's return from a domestic suspension.

"I had a theoretical scheme in my head that he [Herrera] could play at number 10, and he did it well against Brugge," said Van Gaal.

"Januzaj is injured so cannot play, but Fellaini is not suspended any more [so could start]."

Van Gaal also confirmed Phil Jones remains sidelined with a mild thrombosis, while Marcus Rojo is closing in on a first-team return after playing 60 minutes in a friendly on Thursday.