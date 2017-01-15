Herrera taunts Liverpool ahead of Old Trafford showdown

Ander Herrera said Manchester United are "clearly ahead" of Liverpool as the Spanish midfielder taunted the Merseyside club.

United and Liverpool will go head-to-head in a blockbuster Premier League showdown at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Herrera and Co. are in red-hot form, amid a nine-match winning run and an unbeaten streak of 15 games, and victory would see 20-time English champions United close to within two points of Liverpool, who are fourth after Tottenham and Arsenal played on Saturday.

And Herrera is determined to give fans something to cheer about against the 18-time winners, saying: "Liverpool is the big one for all of us.

"We know our history. I know Sir Alex changed the history of this rivalry because, when he came, Liverpool were a long way ahead, in terms of titles.

"But after Ferguson's time here, now we are ahead – and clearly ahead – so I know what it means to our fans.

"I like to know about ­football and everything about a club when I play there, so I talk to people when they come up to me in the street.

"I like to read and ­understand. I don't go to a club and just play. I like to be informed about what happened in the history, so, believe me, I know about this fixture and I understand the significance.

"Before coming to United, I watched a game when ­Liverpool won here 3-0 and Steven Gerrard scored two penalties and missed another.

"But all our stadium was singing '20 times, 20 times, Man United' to make ­Liverpool remember that we have more titles.

"It is just a game with three points at the end, but we all know what the history means."