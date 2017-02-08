Herrera: Top five know United are coming

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes the Premier League's top five are wary of his team after their recent resurgence.

Jose Mourinho's men are sixth in the table, but sit just five points behind second-placed Tottenham after 24 games.

Herrera feels the teams above United will be acutely aware of their presence after a 15-match unbeaten league run.

"The first six teams in the league, and I add also Everton because they have a very good team, the race will be very tough," he said on Wednesday.

"We all want to be in the top four and [there's] still a lot to play for but I think we are in a good moment.

"They can see Manchester United is chasing them."

Herrera has played a key role in the United midfield this season, making 21 league appearances.

The Spain international, however, is yet to find the back of the net this league campaign, having scored nine goals over the two previous seasons.

"Everybody wants to help the team to score. I try," Herrera said.

"I am shooting as much I used to do but I remember my first season I shot eight times and I scored eight goals but football is sometimes like this.

"Sometimes you hit the ball on target and sometimes you don't. I will keep improving, I will try to help the team."

United host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.